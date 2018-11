× One person taken to hospital after crash involving tractor trailer on Interstate 83

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 26 of Interstate 83 Southbound, north of the Emigsville Exit.

One person was taken to the hospital, but other people were injured as well.

The road was closed for a period, but has since reopened.

Crews are working on a vehicle accident shutting down 83 SB just north of the Emigsville Exit. Watch for fire police is coming from Harrisburg to York at the exit @fox43 @FOX43Traffic @TotalTrafficMDT pic.twitter.com/iL3DaVhvof — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) November 14, 2018