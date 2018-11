× Police investigate shooting that injured one person in Lower Paxton Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Lower Paxton Township.

The shooting occurred Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Oxford Road.

Police say a 21-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.

Police believe this was not a random act.