Police searching for suspect accused of robbing parked tractor trailer in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect they believed robbed a tractor trailer while it was parked overnight.

On November 8, the passenger side window of the cab of a tractor trailer was smashed while it was parked overnight at Southgate Shopping Center in Chambersburg.

The driver of the truck and his dog were sleeping in the rear of the cab when the alleged break in occurred.

The suspect is described as a middle aged man, wearing a knit cap, Carhart style tan overalls, and a fluorescent orange vest.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, you can contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.