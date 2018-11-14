Police seek help in identifying suspected purse snatcher at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected purse snatcher that struck at the Fruitville Pike Walmart last Friday in Lancaster.

According to police, the man entered the store, located on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike, at 5:04 p.m. and stole a purse that had been accidentally left on the floor in one of the aisles. He allegedly concealed the purse inside his jacket, fled the store, and drove away in a Mitsubishi Galant.

The purse contained an estimated $1,500, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.