LEBANON COUNTY — Palmyra Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery of Sheetz.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday at the convenience store located on East Main Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded money and when the clerk refused, fled in a red four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information should contact Palmyra Police at 717-838-8189.