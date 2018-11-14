Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will cause travel difficulties for Thursday

WINTER MESS FOR THURSDAY: Winds calm this evening and clouds break up for a few hours only to return overnight. Temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. Light snow and sleet begins to spread across the area late morning. As it does, temperatures fall a couple more degrees into the upper 20s. There will be a several hour period of sleet and snow, which will accumulate to a couple of inches. Sometime during the late afternoon into the early evening, the precipitation becomes a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Some areas south and east change over to a chilly rain but not until overnight into Friday. Areas north and west continue with a snow-sleet mixture through the entire event accumulating several inches of snow, sleet and ice. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Franklin county and Mifflin County from tonight until tomorrow morning. 3 to 6 inches of snow, sleet and ice is likely to accumulate. Snow totals depend on amount of mixing. The rest of the area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, sleet, ice and rain. Again, amount of mixing will have impact on how much snow accumulates. Be more concerned about the ice than the snow. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch in the watch area. Temperatures don’t climb to the lower 30s until the evening hours. I am watching a strong piece of energy which tracks by just to our south, keeping us on the colder side. We could see a change back to a snow and sleet mix before ending Friday morning. Additional light accumulations are possible. The rest the day is drier with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the lower and middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies clear Friday night into Saturday morning. Morning lows near 30 degrees. Plenty of sunshine expected. Highs are bit milder, in the middle 40s, but still all short of seasonable averages. Sunday is dry and breezy under partly sunny skies. Clouds increase ahead of the next system. Highs are chilly in the lower 40s. Sunday evening a few light snow flurries or light snow showers are possible. Overnight, a more widespread chance for snow is possible as the system swings through. It is possible we could see an inch or two of snow by morning.

NEXT WEEK: Early flurries Monday then the rest of the day is chilly under partly sunny skies. No relief to the much colder than average temperatures for the next several days. Readings top out in the lower 40s. Under mostly clear skies, it is much colder, in the lower and middle 20s, Tuesday morning. It’s a sunnier day, however, highs only make to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Another sunny day Wednesday. Despite the bright skies, afternoon readings are only in the lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist