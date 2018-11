Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett traveled to Camp Hill to checkout some of wonderful baked goods you could have on the table for Thanksgiving this year. Checkout out the videos on the page and enjoy.

For more information about The Pennsylvania Bakery in Camp Hill, check out the links below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PABakery/

Web: https://pabakery.com/