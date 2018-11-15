Chocolate House at Chocolate World

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett talked with Eric Pope from Hershey’s Chocolate World about the Chocolate House inside Chocolate World. The annual Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House decorated entirely with Hershey’s chocolate and confections. The Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House supports Children’s Miracle Network.

This year marks our 10th year of doing the holiday chocolate house and we can’t wait for guests to see it as it is a very popular stop. Our employees will be putting the final touches on the house today, so we are ready for visitors tomorrow for the holiday season.

Hershey employees volunteer their time to build and decorate the house, and in turn, Chocolate World donates to CMN for their hours worked. We donate over $3,000 annually over the past 10 years.