Columbia man to serve up to 15 years in prison on felony drug dealing charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man will serve up to 15 years in prison after police seized 1½ pounds of cocaine from the man’s home and storage garage.

Waldo Shepard, 46, will serve 6-15 years in prison, after pleading guilty to felony dealing cocaine and marijuana charges. He has multiple felony drug convictions on his record.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched Shepard’s home in the 800 block of Purples Lane in Columbia on January 26. A search was also completed at the man’s storage unit in the 300 block of Honey Locust Square, in East Lampeter Township.

The Drug Task Force seized over 600 grams of crack and powder cocaine, believed to be worth around $66,000.

The Task Force also found about $2,000 worth of marijuana, cash and drug packaging materials, including scales, baggies, and pyrex bowls.

Now, Shepard is facing charges.