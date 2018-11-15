× Country music legend and ‘Hee Haw’ host Roy Clark dies at 85

NASHVILLE — Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series “Hee Haw,” died Thursday, his publicist told CNN.

He was 85.

Clark died of complications from pneumonia, according to publicist Sandra Brokaw.

Known for his ability to play guitar, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, and the fiddle with ease, Clark was most famous for his role as co-host of the country music-themed variety show Hee-Haw, along with Buck Owens. The show ran on CBS for two years after debuting in 1969, but transitioned to syndication after the network canceled it and remained a mainstay until its final demise in 1992.

Throughout the ’60s, Clark recorded several albums, toured constantly, and appeared on TV variety shows from Carson to Mike Douglas to Flip Wilson.