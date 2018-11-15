× Elizabethtown, Lancaster County school buses are unable to get students home, forcing district to establish shelters

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — School buses attempting to transport Elizabethtown Area School District students home were unable to complete their appointed routes due to deteriorating road conditions, forcing the district to establish shelters while they wait for their families to pick them up, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the numerous road closures, unsafe travel conditions, and forecasted freezing rain later today, Durham School Services, the district’s contracted transportation provider, is unable to complete their afternoon bus runs and have returned students to schools,” the district said in an announcement to parents. “As such, afternoon bus transportation has been discontinued for the day.

“Given the deteriorating travel conditions, some buses did not return to the school in which they were assigned. In the interest of safety and comfort for all, we have established a shelter-like environment at each school. District staff will remain with students as long as necessary.

“We are asking families to reunify with their child at the following schools. Students will be released to parent or guardian as well as emergency contacts upon parent verification. We thank you for your patience and flexibility during this challenging situation.

Reunification Point at the High School:

Students still not home from buses E2, E5 (EAHS students only), 203 from East High Street Elementary and families with students in both the EAMS and EAHS facilities.

Reunification Point at the Middle School:

Students still not home from buses E2 (EAMS students only), E5 (EAMS students only), and E12

Reunification Point at the Bear Creek School:

Students still not home from buses E1, E9, E16, E17, E18, E19, E21, E23, E24, E26, 215, and 301.

Reunification Point at East High Street Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E20 and 217

Reunification Point at Mill Road Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E6 and E27

Reunification Point at Bainbridge Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E7, E12, 211, and 219

Reunification Point at Rheems Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E5 (Rheems students only), E10, E11 and 208.