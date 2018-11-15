× Ephrata man charged in connection to burglary and theft from cars and a tool shed in August

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 25-year-old Lancaster County man is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and theft from a motor vehicle stemming from his involvement in the thefts of items from a tool shed and several vehicles in Ephrata Township in August.

Ephrata Police say Brandon Lee Rea, of Ephrata, was involved in a conspiracy to steal tools and electronics from the shed and vehicles on August 18. The alleged thefts occurred on the 900 block of Rettew Mill Road, police say.