First snow wreaks havoc on roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While some of us dread the brutal winter weather, others embrace it.

“I don’t mind it. I’m an outdoorsman so I don’t mind the snow or the weather or cold at all,” said Craig Zrinski, a plow driver .

For Zrinski, the first snow of the season just means a busier day on the job.

“We do this until the snow stops repeatedly. We do this all night," said Zrinski, adding he plans to be out plowing until six in the morning.

It’s been tough for plows to keep up with the snowfall, causing chaos on the roads.

I-83 was a total mess, with sections of the highway completely shut down in both directions.

“I’m normally on 83, but I heard that was the same as this so I tried to avoid it. But I didn’t,” said Jerry Bruaw, a driver.

Shortcuts to avoid the mess on 83 turning out not to be so short…

“I came from work so I left maybe an hour ago? [It usually takes] 15 to 20 minutes,” said Apsara Madapoosi, another driver.

Queen Street in York Township was at a complete standstill most of the afternoon, with drivers stuck watching traffic lights change from green to yellow to red without moving an inch.

“[My commute is normally]20-25 minutes. [Today it has taken] probably about 45 minutes. At this rate, [I won't be home for] two hours,” said Tom Stayer, another driver.

But like our friend the plow driver, some victims of the traffic are looking at the snow as a business opportunity.

“I would say this is a good situation for an uber driver, absolutely,” said Dave Riddle, an Uber driver.

That’s because Dave’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Back to back. Absolutely back to back,” said Riddle.

Because, let’s face it, many people are going to find a way to get home one way or another, if it means not spending the night at work.

As of Thursday night, I-83 was completely reopened.