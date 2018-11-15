Holiday Fun at Chocolate World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa -- The holiday season is right around the corner and Hershey's Chocolate World getting ready to bring Christmas to Chocolate town. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Todd Kohr about what's fun and new at Chocolate World for the holiday's.

Breakfast with Santa: Start the day in a merry way by joining Santa and Mrs. Claus for a warm breakfast buffet, featuring signature Hershey's items such as our chocolate chip pancakes. Th is festive event also includes a portrait with Santa, children's gift from Santa, a cookie decorating station, holiday craft, visits from the Hershey's Characters, and (back by popular demand) our 4D Chocolate Mystery Show.

Dates: November 17-18, 23-25, December 1, 2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 Time: 7:30 - 9:00 AM

Photos with Santa: Bring the entire family and create a new holiday tradition! Have your photo taken with Santa in front of Hershey's Holiday Chocolate House.