Man accused of stabbing two people in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A A 39-year-old man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with the stabbing of two individuals, according to police.

Bradley Starliper, of Greencastle, allegedly stabbed a 73-year-old woman and 56-year-old man on Thursday morning in Guilford Township.

Police say an altercation between the individuals led to the stabbings.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Though, police say they’re being treated for their injuries.

In addition to two counts of attempted homicide, Starliper has been charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.