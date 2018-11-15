× New Cumberland Middle School teacher arrested, accused of dealing drugs from her home

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that a Cumberland County middle school teacher has been charged with several felonies after investigators seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and hundreds of prescription pills — including Adderall — during a search of her home.

Lisa Marszalek, 47, of New Cumberland, is a science teacher at New Cumberland Middle School. She was arrested just hours before she was to chaperone a student field trip, Shapiro said in a press release announcing the charges.

“I’m working to keep Pennsylvanians safe in their neighborhoods, and taking down illegal drug dealers – especially those in close contact with children like teachers and school staff – is a critical part of that mission,” Shapiro said. “Drug dealers push poison into our communities, putting us all at risk. I’m proud to partner with local law enforcement agencies, like the New Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland County Drug Task Force and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, doing this difficult work on the ground every single day in communities across the Commonwealth.”

Earlier this month, investigators from the Office of the Attorney General began investigating Marszalek, and made two controlled buys of cocaine and Adderall from her home.

Agents executed a search warrant of the home on Tuesday, so that they could intervene before she took students on an overnight field trip, which was scheduled for the coming days.

Among the items seized from Marszalek’s home were 250 prescription Adderall pills, one ounce of cocaine, and seven grams of methamphetamine. The drugs had a street value of more than $7,000.

Marszalek, of the 300 block of Carol Street, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned, and bail is set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

The case will be prosecuted by District Attorney M.L. Ebert, Jr. The New Cumberland Police Department and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force assisted with this investigation.

The West Shore School District, which employs Marszalek, issued the following statement:

We are aware of the arrest of Lisa Marszalek and the charges that are filed against her. As a result, she was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of further investigation or any legal proceedings. As this is a confidential, personnel related matter, we will have no further comment.