× New Lancaster movie theater will allow viewers to have food and drinks brought to their seats

LANCASTER — Lancaster’s newest shopping center is getting a new attraction.

High Real Estate Group, the developer of The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, announced this week that Reel Cinemas will open a 630-seat theater in the shopping center this spring.

The seven-screen complex will show first-run movies, and customers can order craft beer and light-fare food — which will be delivered right to their plush leather recliners.

The news was first reported by LancasterOnline.

It’s the first theater of its type in Lancaster County.

The theater will have a cafe in its lobby, which includes a bar serving craft beer, wine, and cocktails, along with a food menu featuring brick-oven pizza, gourmet salads, and wraps — along with traditional movie concession stand fare like popcorn and candy.

Customers can eat and drink in the cafe, take their purchases to their seats themselves, or have the food and drink items delivered.

The theater also offers online ticket sales, reserved seats, and food orders.

Based in Narberth, Montgomery County, Reel Cinemas is a family-owned movie theater company with locations in Narberth and Wayne, Delaware County.

The Crossings is located on Harrisburg Pike, across from the entrance to Long’s Park. It already features a Wegmans supermarket, which opened in September, along with Miller’s Ale House, which opened last month.

A third tenant, MidiCi Pizza, has announced plans to open soon. About 20 more retail tenants are expected to open in the shopping center in the coming months.

A 127-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is scheduled to open in the spring.

The Crossings also has 258 upscale apartments.