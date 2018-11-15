School Closings
Phillies place Justin Bour on waivers

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 12: Justin Bour #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on August 12, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have removed a mid season acquisition from the team’s roster.

The team placed 1B Justin Bour on waivers Wednesday, more than likely ending his time with the team.

Bour, 30, only played in 29 games for the Phillies after being acquired in August, and hit .224 with 1 HR and 5 RBI’s.

Including his time with the Marlins last season, Bour hit .227 with 20 HR’s and 59 RBI’s.

The lefty swinger could become a free agent within the week, and be free to sign with any team or be claimed on waivers by an interested squad.

