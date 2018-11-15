× Pirates acquire IF Erik Gonzalez from Indians

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have kicked off the team’s off season moves with a trade.

The team acquired IF Erik Gonzalez and minor league right handers Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza from the Cleveland Indians for OF Jordan Luplow and IF Max Moroff.

Gonzalez, 26, has been a utility infielder with the Indians over the past two seasons. In 2018, he hit .265 with 1 HR and 16 RBI’s. He is expected to serve in the same capacity in Pittsburgh.

The two pitching prospects the Pirates acquired are considered to be low-level prospects who are far away from the big league level.

Luplow, 25, and Moroff, 25, have both struggled in the Major Leagues to this point in their careers.

Luplow is batting a career .194 with 6 HR’s and 18 RBI’s, while Moroff sports a career .193 average with 6 HR’s and 30 RBI’s.

Both players have had better success in the minor leagues, which Cleveland is looking to capitalize on.