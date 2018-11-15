Police: Lancaster woman discharged fire extinguisher in boyfriend’s face, causing fire alarm to trip

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 30-year-old Lancaster woman with disorderly conduct and other offenses after an incident in August where she allegedly discharged a fire extinguisher into her boyfriend’s face.

Megan Renee Pitt, of the 900 block of North Queen Street, is also charged with false alarms to agencies of public safety and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 2:57 a.m. on August 4, police say.

According to police, the powder from the fire extinguisher caused the building’s automatic alarm system to activate and the fire department to be alerted and dispatched. The cost to clean up the powder was $2,000, police say.