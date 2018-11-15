Police seek help in identifying suspect in theft of donation box at Lancaster County store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a donation box while shopping at Oregon Dairy in Lancaster County.

According to police, the woman entered the store, located on the 2900 block of Oregon Pike, around 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 21. She allegedly took a plexiglass donation box, which contained approximately $75 in cash. The box itself was valued at $90, police say.

The woman is also accused of taking two handbags and a box of feminine hygiene products before fleeing the store, according to police.

The total value of all the items taken was $230, police say.

Anyone who can help identity the suspect should call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401.