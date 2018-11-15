Protecting the elderly and pets when cold weather hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- When the weather starts to change from breezy fall to brisk winter, older adults will actually start to lose their body heat faster.

According to the Department of Aging that chill can turn into a dangerous problem. When it is cold make sure your older family members have heat in their homes.

Living in a cold home can cause hypothermia. If you can, keep the temperature inside your home at 65 or higher during the winter months.

When outside dress smart. The elderly should wear at least 2 or 3 layers. If your clothing gets wet, change immediately.

Be sure to lend a helping hand to elderly family members. The Department of Aging says shoveling is one of the most dangerous activities senior citizens can attempt. They say on average about 100 people die each year from snow shoveling related injuries.

Also, make sure you fill all medications before the storm hits.

When it comes to the furry friends in your home, be sure to keep them inside if you can. Cats and Dogs can also get frostbite or hypothermia.

According to the SPCA animals can get chapped paws from dry and cold weather air. Wash your pets paws of any salt melt that may get lodged in between their toes during a walk.

Also, be sure to bring your pets inside instead of a kennel. If you are cold, your pets are cold.

You also want to check the hood of your car. Cats will often sleep in the wheel well of cars during winter months.