Season’s first big wintry weather event adversely affecting roads across Central PA
The season’s first winter storm has arrived, and with it have come traffic problems across the FOX43 viewing area.
York Area Regional Police report that all northbound lanes of Interstate 83 are closed from the Maryland state line to Exit 38 (Reesers Summit) in Fairview Township. There’s no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes between Exit 43 (Capitol/2nd Street) and Exit 36 (Fishing Creek) are also closed.
Schools across central PA have either cancelled classes completely or dismissed early, while travelers struggled to move across area roadways. A full list of closures can be found here.
PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways across the state, and is encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
The speed-limit restrictions are for the following roads:
- Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties
- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County
- Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties
- Interstate 283 in Dauphin County
- PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- US 22/322 in Dauphin and Perry counties
- PA 581 in Cumberland County
- US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties
- US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties
- US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry counties
- US 30 in York and Lancaster counties
- US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to the Berks County line
Here’s a look at what some of our FOX43 reporters are encountering on the roadways:
FOX43’s Chris Garrett was part of a major traffic jam on Interstate 83 North near the Lewisberry Exit.
FOX43 photographer Jake Heckman snapped this pic along Route 30 in Adams County.
Newberry Township Police posted the following on their Facebook page:
From West Donegal Township, Lancaster County:
From Dauphin County:
From Guilford Township, Franklin County: