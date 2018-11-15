× Season’s first big wintry weather event adversely affecting roads across Central PA

The season’s first winter storm has arrived, and with it have come traffic problems across the FOX43 viewing area.

Schools across Central Pennsylvania either cancelled classes completely or dismissed early, while travelers struggled to move across area roadways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways across the state, and is encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

The speed-limit restrictions are for the following roads:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

US 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

PA 581 in Cumberland County

US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

US 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line

FOX43 reporters are on the roadways as well. Here is some of what they’re encountering:

Oh no! Found a tractor trailer stuck on the side of the road. This is off of I-81 near Locust Point Road (mile marker 54). We’ll have the latest on conditions in Cumberland County throughout the day. Stay safe! @fox43 #stayweathersmart #snow pic.twitter.com/8NWpY6atxh — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 15, 2018

Tractor-trailer jackknife in the median in I81 near mile market 68. Causing major traffic backup for people traveling northbound. pic.twitter.com/ZhHB1jCMcu — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 15, 2018

Snowfall keeping up in Lancaster. Drive from West Hempfield Township to here was not pleasant in some spots! @fox43 @FOX43Weather pic.twitter.com/EZpqLr1rl7 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) November 15, 2018

FOX43’s Chris Garrett was part of a major traffic jam on Interstate 83 North near the Lewisberry Exit.

FOX43 photographer Jake Heckman snapped this pic along Route 30 in Adams County.

Newberry Township Police posted the following on their Facebook page:

From West Donegal Township, Lancaster County:

From Dauphin County:

From Guilford Township, Franklin County: