Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain all fall Thursday, ending Friday morning

THE WHOLE KITCHEN SINK: Light-to-moderate snow continues to take over the area throughout the morning. The further we press into the late morning and afternoon, snow could be briefly heavy right when it starts to transition into sleet by around 1-2PM. Sleet quickly transitions to a period of freezing rain, with the exception of Mifflin and Juniata County who should see mostly snow and sleet. York and Lancaster counties will see mostly rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Everyone in between, including the city of Harrisburg, will see mostly a mix today until the evening. Then you’ll transition to rain. The sleet and rain will compact snow totals area-wide and bring our overall snowfall numbers down slightly through the end of the day. A glaze of ice is expected for most locations with the highest ice accumulations to the south and west.

ENDING FRIDAY MORNING: We transition back to snow before sunrise Friday. Snow activity ends throughout the area by 6AM. Snow totals when all is said and done will be highest to the northwest and lowest in the southeast. 3-5″ will be the norm for the bulk of the area, especially accounting for the compounding with sleet. Mifflin and Juniata counties will see higher totals in the 5-8″ range. We dry and warm into the mid-40s Friday with most of the remnants of the winter mix melting heading into the weekend.

DRY WEEKEND: We enjoy a mostly dry weekend with temperatures still coming in slightly below average. Morning lows near freezing yield to afternoon highs in the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies. By late Sunday into early Monday we could see some light snow and mixing activity to start the work week, but nothing to cause much concern at this point in time.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long