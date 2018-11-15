Sunshine returns Friday but it stays chilly with brisk winds

BRISK END TO THE WEEK: This evening most everyone north and west of Harrisburg continues to see a snow, sleet, freezing rain mix, while south and east will see mostly rain with some sleet mixing in at times. Mifflin and Juanita County should continue to see snow and sleet through the evening. Any accumulations from earlier in the day will be compacted by the sleet and rain. So overall totals will be down by later tonight. A glaze of ice is also expected with locations to the south and west seeing the highest amounts. The rain transitions back to snow briefly before ending around sunrise. Most of the area sees 4 to 5 inches with higher amounts across the ridge tops. Again, any accumulations are likely to compacted and or diminished with the rain. We are drying out Friday. Under a mix of clouds and some sunshine, we warm into the middle 40s. Winds become gusty too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies clear Friday night into Saturday morning. Morning lows near 30 degrees. Plenty of sunshine expected. Highs are bit milder, in the middle 40s, but still all short of seasonable averages. Sunday is dry and breezy under partly sunny skies. Clouds increase ahead of the next system. Highs are chilly in the lower 40s. Sunday evening a few light snow flurries or light snow showers are possible. Overnight, light snow continues but doesn’t not look to be a concern right now. It ends by early morning Monday.

NEXT WEEK: The rest of Monday is chilly under partly sunny skies. No relief to the much colder than average temperatures for the next several days. Readings top out in the lower to middle 40s. Under mostly clear skies, it is much colder, in the lower and middle 20s, Tuesday morning. It’s a sunnier day, however, highs only make to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Another sunny day Wednesday. Despite the bright skies, afternoon readings are brisk in the 30s. Thanksgiving Day looks dry and sunny but with no relief to the cold stretch!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist