York City man facing charges after robbing White Rose Credit Union

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York City man is facing charges after robbing White Rose Credit Union.

Tyler Michael Keener, 20, is facing robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges for the incident.

On November 14 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Keener entered the credit union in the 100 block of E. Philadelphia Street in York City and approached the tellers.

Keener allegedly put his hand in his pocket, told the tellers it was the robbery and demanded money.

He proceeded to flee the credit union on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 4:05 p.m., police apprehended Keener as he ran west in the 100 block of W. Market Street.

All of the money from the robbery was recovered.

Keener was arraigned and placed in York County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.