× York Fair 2020 will be held in July

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has voted to change the dates of the York Fair. Effective in 2020, the York Fair will take place July 24 through August 2. The 2019 dates will be September 6 through September 15.

“Regardless of the date for which the Fair is held, the York Fair will continue to be America’s First Fair and will carry on many of the outstanding traditions such as agriculture and entertainment that the Fair has built in its 253-year history”, stated Bryan Blair current COO.

The decision to change the Fair dates is based upon fair trends, research and discussions with participants, vendors, exhibitors, and Life Members. Another important factor in the change of dates is that schools will not be in session, which allows the potential for families to have more time at the Fair and to not compete with school related activities.

“The York Fair will also look to establish new traditions around the July date and explore bringing back some of the traditions that have perhaps disappeared in recent years. The staff and board members plan to work to become a community partner and build community relations with many local organizations and individuals as we make the York Fair the showcase of the year for all things York and southern Pennsylvania. My goal as the incoming CEO is to produce the highest quality Fair, regardless of the time of year, and we will be giving the Fair a new look that will be noticeable in 2020 to go along with our date change”, stated Blair.

The York Fair also will work to enhance the educational component of the Fair so that it can continue to give people an opportunity to learn about agriculture and local industry. Livestock is shown at Fairs throughout the country in the summer and with the date change being announced at this time, there is adequate time for the exhibitors to make this transition here in York. The date change also allows for the potential of higher quality concert entertainment in the summer time, and Deggeller Attractions has agreed to continue as the midway provider in July.

SOURCE: York Fair