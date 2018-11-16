A chilly weekend, which begins with sunshine, and ends with clouds and a little mixed precipitation

CHILLY AIR HANGS ON: It’s a chilly evening with temperatures falling through the 30s, but feeling more like the 20s with the breeze. Clouds break up too. Skies don’t completely clear so lows only drop to near 30 degrees. We’ll see more sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds Saturday. Highs are still

well below average in the lower 40s. A light breeze continues out of the west. High school football playoff games rescheduled for Saturday will have chilly but dry conditions to play. Clouds increase Saturday night, ahead of the next system. Despite the overcast conditions, morning lows are cold in the upper 20s. Filtered sunshine keeps highs chilly around 40 degrees. By evening, rain and snow showers are likely with a quick moving system. The front is expected to be through by morning with little to no accumulation expected.

NEXT WEEK: Skies are a bit brighter, to begin the week, Monday. So readings head back into the lower and middle 40s. The upper level pattern changes which will result in a couple of colder days beginning Tuesday. After morning lows in the middle 20s, skies are partly cloudy skies with readings only near 40 degrees. It’s even more frigid Wednesday with a stronger blast of cold air. Morning lows drop to the upper teens and lower 20s. After highs stay in the middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine and quiet weather, ideal for traveling before the holiday. Thanksgiving Day is quiet and sunny. It is still rather chilly in the lower and middle 40s. Clouds begin to return Friday keeping highs in the 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist