Clearing and melting on a breezy Friday, dry start to the weekend

CLEARING IT UP: Plenty of sunshine dominates as we recover from yesterday’s snow, ice and rain. Snow ends early in the morning and we stay dry the rest of the day. Breezy conditions bring the “feels-like”temperatures down into the low-30s this afternoon. Actual highs top out just above 40-degrees. That northwest wind could bring lake effect flurries into the furthest northwestern spots, but that chance is very low. Overnight lows dip near freezing, so re-freeze will be a concern to start Saturday.

MOSTLY CALM WEEKEND: We enjoy a pleasant weekend by November standards. Winds calm down. Temperatures stay slightly below average with highs in the low-to-mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday with ample sunshine. A winter mix will be likely late Sunday night and into Monday morning, but won’t cause much of an impact to start the work week.

STARTING THANKSGIVING WEEK: Back to dry conditions heading into Monday afternoon. Temperatures stay below average for the entire week, ranging from the upper-30s to the mid-40s. Our first look at Thanksgiving is a little chilly, but sunny, in the mid-40s.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long