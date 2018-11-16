× Coroner called to scene of shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in York City.

Crews responded to the 300 block of East Poplar Street around 1:00 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to SPIN, two possible suspects were spotted.

They are described as black men wearing beanies in their late 20’s. They were last seen traveling west on Poplar Street.

There is no word on how many people have been injured at this time.

BREAKING: Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 300 Block of East Poplar Street in York. Officials say the coroner was called to the scene. Stick with @fox43 for updates. pic.twitter.com/t6gRPbxaon — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) November 16, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.