Drugs, guns, $14K seized in Harrisburg raid

HARRISBURG, PA — Officers of the Harrisburg Vice Unit seized drugs, guns and $14,000 in cash in an early morning search warrant service. It happened around 6:00 a.m. on the 400 block of S 15th Street. The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team made entry into the building and secured the people inside before the Vice Unit entered. Officers confronted two men, Kawane Hinton, Ryan Bergland, and a woman and four small children.

Officers say they found Crack Cocaine, edible THC candies, Marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, a sawed-off shotgun, an AR15 rifle, a stolen .38 caliber revolver, and over $14,000 in cash.

Police say the search warrant was conducted based on a drug sale. They say Darrell Reese, who was not int the residence during the search warrant, sold crack cocaine to police during an investigation. Reese was taken into custody later in the day.

Bergland was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, PWI, Conspiracy-PWI, Endangering Welfare of Children, Person not to Possess Firearm, Make Repair/Sell Offensive Weapon. Bergland was incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail

Hinton was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, PWI, Conspiracy-PWI, Endangering Welfare of Children, Make Repair/Sell Offensive Weapon. Reese was incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail

Reese was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, PWI, Conspiracy-PWI, Endangering Welfare of Children, Person not to Possess Firearm, Make Repair/Sell Offensive Weapon. Reese was incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail