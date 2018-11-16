Extraordinary Give event in Lancaster raises millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Lancaster County Community Foundation hosted its seventh annual ’Extraordinary Give’ twenty four hour online event on Friday.

People from all across the Lancaster community came together to support the causes they care about the most.

“Extraordinary give is a way to shine a light on the really important work that that all of those organizations do, help people tune into what they care about," said Tracy Cutler, event organizer.

This year, nearly 500 non-profit organizations took part including those supporting causes from children and families, animal rescues, senior services, education and more.

“This is what makes our community really vibrant and really thrive," said Cutler. “All of the organizations that are participating today have the opportunity to take the donations that they received and use them for exactly what they need right now to make an impact in the kind of work that they are doing," he added.

Atollo a non-profit in Lancaster that helps high schoolers get into college, is one of nearly 500 organizations raising money through ‘Extraordinary Give’.

“It’s truly numbing to think about how many people are seeking contributions who are also giving contributions and I think that’s just very powerful and I think it speaks to the generous community that we have," said Jordan Steffy, Executive Director at Atollo.

Every dollar that is donated will be stretched and put into a 500 thousand dollar pool.

In 2017, nearly 8.6 million dollars was raised --- a number organizers hope to beat.

“This day has been trending and it looks like it will see trending ahead of last year," said Cutler.

To donate visit: extragive.org