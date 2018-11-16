Food & Wine for Thanksgiving with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett received some great Thanksgiving holiday ideas with Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, food is where people can really stress because that’s the centerpiece of the day.

A few quick things – gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing and even pumpkin pie – can all be made ahead, frozen, and then thawed before the big day and they will all taste great!

Want something to snack on before the big dinner – so we have apple brie crostini. These are seasonal, quick and delicious. Slice up a baguette, top with fig butter or even pumpkin butter, and a piece of brie. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until the cheese melts. We have some done as we speak. And now we add the slices of apple and garnish with honey.

So that’s a great appetizer – let’s focus on a no-bake dessert. The last thing you want to do is turn the oven back on after the turkey is done! We are making a pumpkin parfait – grab mason jars or even champagne glasses.

We mixed together marshmallow crème, cream cheese, orange juice and then added some pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg in another bowl. We’ve layered the two into these glasses and now its time to add the toppings, please Chris. We are just topping with crumbled gingersnaps and give it taste! Cool, refreshing and you didn’t have to turn on the oven! (https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/112990/pumpkin-parfaits/ )

Lastly, is a cocktail. We want to keep it in theme with Thanksgiving so we are making a Cranberry Champagne drink. We have ice in this shaker, and we’re going to add some orange liquor and cranberry juice – shake it up! Pour into some glasses and top with champagne. We like to add some cranberries for fun – so simple. (https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/cranberry-champagne-cocktail )