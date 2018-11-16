× Hershey grad Dylan Painter will transfer from Villanova, the Wildcats announce

PHILADELPHIA — Hershey High School grad Dylan Painter is transferring from Villanova to play basketball elsewhere, the school announced Friday.

Painter, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 25 games for the Wildcats and played in their season-opening victory against Morgan State.

“This is a very sad day for all of us in our program,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “There is not a player more loved or respected on our team than Dylan Painter.

“Dylan has decided he wants to go to a program where he can play more. He’s been such a valuable asset to our program that we want him to be happy — he deserves it. Dylan’s been a very important member of this program and we wish him the best.”

Painter, a 6-10 forward, redshirted during the 2017-18 season, when Villanova went 36-4 and captured a NCAA championship.

He appeared in two games this season, averaging 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

For his Villanova tenure, Painter appeared in 23 games, averaging 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.