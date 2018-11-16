× HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All District 3 and PIAA playoff games involving Central PA teams are postponed

HARRISBURG — The snow-covered stands left by Thursday’s bout of wintry weather has postponed all of the District 3 playoff games scheduled for tonight, according to the district.

The games that have been postponed are:

The Class 6A championship game between Central Dauphin and Harrisburg has been pushed back one week to Friday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. The game will now be played at Central York High School.

The Class 3A championship game between Bermudian Springs and Middletown has been postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest High School’s Earl Boltz Stadium in Lebanon.

The Class 5A semifinal between York High and Cocalico was switched to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico High School.

The Class 5A semifinal between Manheim Central and Cedar Cliff has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Central’s Rettew Field.

The Class 4A semifinal between Conrad Weiser and Bishop McDevitt was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. at McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

The Class 4A semifinal between Milton Hershey and Berks Catholic was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Berks Catholic.

The postponement of the Class 6A game to next week will not affect the upcoming state playoffs in that classification, because there was a bye week scheduled.

Meanwhile, the PIAA Class 1A first-round playoff game between Tri-Valley and Lackawanna Trail has been postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Scranton High School.

The first-round playoff game between Halifax and Muncy, set for tonight at 7 p.m. at West Perry High School, was moved to Saturday at 5 p.m. at West Perry.