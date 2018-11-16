Hundreds of ‘flat Earth’ believers gather in Colorado for conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - It looks flat, it feels flat, for all intents and purposes, the world is flat according to "flat Earth" believers.

"Was there ever any debate when you were in first grade and you were learning about cosmology? Was there anyone who disputed it ever in your whole life? but now?" Dorothy Novak, flat Earth believer, said to KDVR.

Well, conventional wisdom and science say the world is indeed round, right? “Look with your own eyes. Go out to the beach on a cloudy day. Are the clouds curved?" asked Novak.

But not everybody is on board with the big blue marble belief. "I don't believe that we are. I don't believe that there is the evidence to support it from a scientific method,” said Robbie Davidson, coordinator of the 2018 Flat Earth International Conference that's happening in Denver Thursday and Friday.

Folks who believe in a flat and not round Earth are called, flat Earthers, and Thursday was day one of the conference. "The conference is about being able to question things and not being afraid to ask questions,” Davidson said.

Over 800 flat Earthers are expected to attend the two-day conference and discuss topics ranging from Flat Earth Clues to NASA and other Space Lies.

Flat Earther Mad Mike Hughes raised awareness by raising himself in his homemade rocket that he built and flew, all to "go to space to prove the shape of the planet,” Hughes said.

Mad Mike hopes to someday, perhaps, be the one to prove once and for all what many believe, "I only want the truth, I have no agenda.” Hughes also has other plans as well, "I'm gonna' try and set the world speed record in a boat.”

He’ll need a lot of flat Earth to do that.

The two- day event is being held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Aurora.