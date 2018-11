YORK COUNTY — A jackknifed tractor trailer closed both lanes of traffic on Interstate 83 North near the Mt. Rose Exit, according to dispatch reports.

Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 16B – PA 74 North/Queen St and Exit 19 – PA 462/Market St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 16, 2018

Traffic on I-83 North was being diverted onto the Route 74 exit, about two miles from the site of the incident.