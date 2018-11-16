Kicking off the season of giving with 7th Annual Extraordinary Give Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER CITY, Pa.-- Kicking off the season of giving in Lancaster City, the 7th Annual Extraordinary Give is happening Friday with a ton of community events and celebrations.

Extraordinary Give is a day where you can support and give back to more than 500 non-profit organizations in Lancaster. The day of giving started at midnight, and in just a few hours donations were flooding in from over 1,000 donors to the hundreds of organizations involved.

Every dollar that is donated will be stretched, it is put into a $500,000 stretch pool. Organizers say they are able to do this thanks to their sponsors.

Nearly 500 non-profit organizations are involved with Extraordinary Give with causes helping children and families, senior services, health and education, animals and environmental, history, culture and more.

You can find around 50 events happening across Lancaster to celebrate the special day of giving. One big event, Family Give Fest begins at 3:00 p.m., at the Marriott on the 2nd floor in Lancaster City. Organizers say there is something fun for the whole family! From 5:00 p.m. until midnight there will be an interactive light show at Penn Square.

ExtraGiveFEST, kicks off at 6:00 p.m., there will be live music and the final reveal of the 2018 Extraordinary Give. This is free and open to the public, at the Lancaster Marriott and the Convention Center.

Last year they raised $8.6 million for 464 non-profits in just one day!

To donate, visit Extraordinary Gives website.