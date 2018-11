× One person taken to hospital after stabbing in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing.

Crews responded to the scene of the 700 block of W. Mason Ave. near the corner of S. Royal St. in York City for a reported stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.