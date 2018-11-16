× Police seek identity of man accused of exposing himself to Plato’s Closet employees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a man who exposed his genitals to store clerks.

On November 10 around 9:00 p.m., the pictured man entered Plato’s Closet in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster.

He proceeded to expose his genitals to the clerks working at the service counter.

The man then allegedly asked the clerks if they minded if he touched himself and began to masturbate.

Then, the man fled the store when the clerks called police.

Any person knowing the identity of this male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously.