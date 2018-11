Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- The main roads are safe to travel this morning following Thursday's snow storm. The side and back roads in York County remain wet and slushy.

PennDOT tells FOX43 their plan today is salt the roads that still have snow and slush on them. This is to prevent any freezing on the roads today and overnight.

Crews will also spend the morning clearing snow and slush from highway ramps and shoulders.