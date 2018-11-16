Thanksgiving Kid Activities with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers about fun ways to entertain the kids before and during your Thanksgiving festivities.

First off, instead of a tablecloth, we used big brown craft paper and set up lots of crayons and washable markers. It lets the kids doodle and have fun while eating.

Another fun one is leaf art – if the weather is nice enough, send the kids outside to collect leaves – give them some construction paper, glue sticks and let them create their own tree. Or have a bowl full of feathers and let them create a turkey on a paper plate. It will keep them busy!

Lastly, get them involved – whether its setting the table, or making the pumpkin parfaits – let them feel included!

And also don’t forget to hire Party Host Helpers – we work all holidays, including Thanksgiving. We are so honored for our clients to invite us into their homes for this special holiday – we can make the appetizers, clear the table and load your dishwasher, all so you can enjoy some quality time with your family and not just in the kitchen.