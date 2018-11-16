× Three District 3 playoff games postponed; the fate of three others still to be decided

HARRISBURG — Wet field conditions brought on by Thursday’s bout of wintry weather has postponed three of the six District 3 playoff games scheduled for tonight, and left the fate of the others up in the air for now, the district announced Friday morning.

The games that have been postponed are:

The Class 3A championship game between Bermudian Springs and Middletown has been postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest High School’s Earl Boltz Stadium in Lebanon.

The Class 5A semifinal between York High and Cocalico was switched to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico High School.

The Class 4A semifinal between Conrad Weiser and Bishop McDevitt was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. at McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

The three games currently undecided are:

The Class 6A final between Central Dauphin and Harrisburg at Cedar Cliff High School’s West Shore Stadium

The Class 5A semifinal between Manheim Central and Cedar Cliff, at Manheim Central’s Rettew Stadium

The Class 4A semifinal between Milton Hershey and Berks Catholic, at BC’s Forino Athletic Complex

A decision on the three undecided playoff games will be made soon, the district says. FOX43 will update this story once the call on each game has been made.

Meanwhile, the PIAA Class 1A first-round playoff game between Tri-Valley and Lackawanna Trail has been postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Scranton High School.

The first-round playoff game between Halifax and Muncy, set for tonight at 7 p.m. at West Perry High School, was still on as scheduled as of 10:30 a.m. If that changes, FOX43 will update the story to reflect the decision as well.