Harrisburg celebrates with annual Holiday Parade

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Harrisburg is wasting no time getting in the spirit.

The annual Harrisburg Holiday Parade is sponsored by Visit Hershey and Harrisburg, and is complete with floats, musical acts, balloons, food and more.

Today's perfect weather brought an estimated 10,000 people to come out and join the fun.

"I'm just glad it's a wonderful day to have a parade, especially after the snow that we had, now we have some sunshine," said Roslyn Rogers, who attended the parade. "Which I'm shocked at. And it's not raining, so it's a perfect day to get out and have some fun."

If you were there, you might have seen FOX 43's MaryEllen Pann, Jackie DeTore, Jossie Carbonare, Samantha Galvez, Trenice Bishop, Lynda Weed, Bradon Long, Chelsea Koerbler and Lyndsay Barna.

Several other local businesses and organizations also participated in the parade.