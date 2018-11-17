Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
35°
35°
Low
30°
High
44°
Sun
30°
42°
Mon
34°
44°
Tue
32°
44°
See complete forecast
School Closings
Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires
HSFF 2018 week 13 York at Cocalico (Class 5A Semifinals) highlights
Posted 10:59 PM, November 17, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:48AM, November 15, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
York: 35
Cocalico: 61
Popular
Hunter bags two-headed buck – sort of
UPDATE: Coroner office identifies 18-year-old shot in York
York Fair 2020 will be held in July
Scientists confirm massive impact crater beneath Greenland’s ice
Latest News
Donegal beats Palmyra, Hershey defeats Lower Dauphin in field hockey state championships
West York girls volleyball wins Class 3A state championship
Middletown wins 3A District Title over Bermudian Springs, 42-20
Harrisburg celebrates with annual Holiday Parade
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Cocalico at Conestoga Valley highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 12 Solanco at Cocalico highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Central York at York High
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 9 Solanco at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 6 Manheim Central at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Cliff at Cocalico highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 13 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 11 Solanco at Waynesboro highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bermudian Springs at Annville-Cleona
High School Football Frenzy
News
Sports
The FOX43 Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch this week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – October 26, 2018 Week 10
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 6 preview
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 9 Gettysburg-Dover ‘Fan of the Night’
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.