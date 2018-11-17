Mother of girl killed in hit-and-run crash speaks out following suspect arrest

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a 4-year-old girl that was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash two years ago is now speaking out.

This comes after 33-year-old Tony Shower of York County was arrested in connection to the crime.

“We know we had to keep going to get justice for her,” said Ginger Wright, victims mother.

The girls mother, Ginger Wright, says she has mixed emotions about the arrest.

“Knowing we are going to have to relive all of this when it goes to court I mean it hasn’t gone away to where we haven’t been reliving it as it is I guess in a way more real now,” said Wright.

Wright says wants to see shower pay for what he did.

“Do I wish him dead? No, because honestly death to me would be too good for him and I want him to know what he did, I want him to have to look at pictures of her not only the happy ones but honestly I want him to have to look at her autopsy photos and see what he did to her,” added Wright.

However, the memories Wright says she’ll always have of Dakota, lay near and dear to her heart.

“She would say hi to everyone that she met and then you go to walk away wait wait that’s my friend I’m not done talking,” said Wright.