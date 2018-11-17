Northeastern students honor local veterans with Honor Bus ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, York County, Pa. -- Students at Northeastern High School in York County spent their time off honoring local veterans.

Students at Northeastern took about 80 local veterans on an honor bus ride to Washington D.C.

Veterans' biker groups in the area also came out to escort the buses.

At the nation's capital, the veterans were taken to memorials dedicated to their service in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"This has kind of inspired them, some to open up to maybe talk and again just knowing that they are not forgotten; that's the thanks, that's the motivation," said Duane Swartz.

The Honor Bus Project is made possible each year through donations.