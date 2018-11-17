The rest of the weekend remains dry before rain moves in next week!

COLD, DRY WEEKEND: Despite ending off the work week on a cold and wintry note, the weekend as a whole will be much nicer! High pressure remains in control through early Sunday. Abundant sunshine stuck around for Saturday, although temperatures stubbornly remained in the mid 40’s for highs. Unfortunately, that same sunshine is not in the forecast for Sunday. Heading into the overnight period tonight, clouds will start to build again ahead of our next system which will be arriving right in time to kick off a new work week. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. The rest of the weekend will stay dry, but precipitation will pick up late Sunday night.

WET START TO NEXT WEEK: Mother Nature is calling for umbrellas as we will likely wake up to some wet weather early Monday morning. Temperatures will not be quite as cold thanks to plenty of cloud cover during the overnight period. We will kick things off in the mid to upper 30’s early Monday, but lack of sunshine during the day means we will only warm into the lower 40’s. A few morning showers greet us early Monday, but after a brief dry period Monday afternoon, more rain arrives in the evening and overnight period. Showers begin to dry out early Tuesday morning with temperatures again struggling to warm out of the mid 40’s.

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON ARRIVES FOR THANKSGIVING: Right in time for the holidays, our temperatures will crash as the coldest air of the season arrives. Daytime highs by the end of the week will be fighting to climb out of the upper 30’s and overnight lows will plummet down into the mid to lower 20’s! Aside from a few lake-effect flurries possible on Wednesday, the rest of the work week looks to remain dry. Travel plans up and down the East Coast will run smoothly for Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will be very cold, but thankfully no rain is in the forecast for neither Thursday or Friday. Clouds will be on the rise late on Friday with showers arriving Saturday afternoon.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Jessica Pash