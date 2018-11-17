World War II submarine memorial moved to Indiantown Gap Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. -- The World War II submarine memorial found a new home in Lebanon County on Saturday.

The memorial honors the 52 submarines lost during World War II.

It was moved from the Riverfront, in Harrisburg, to the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in East Hanover Township.

The ceremony included a moment of remembrance, along with a “Tolling of the Boats” and military honors.

Submarine veterans of the United States say they are taking this opportunity to honor and remember the veterans in their branch who died for our country.

"When we honor our World War II veterans, those who made it through the war and those who gave their lives, it gives us the opportunity to recall and share with our next generation the lessons that we've learned," said Adm. Blake Comberse, of Submarine Group 9 . "What led us to war. What got us out of war. The sacrifices it took. And make sure we never lose those lessons."

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery has developed a walkway for World War II memorials, so people can remember all the veterans who lost their lives in the war.

The submarine memorial is one of the first to be moved to the new location.